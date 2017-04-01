Colorado awarded next World Cup qualifying match for Tim Howard and USMNT
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard celebrates after stopping Los Angeles Galaxy defender Jeff Larentowicz's shootout kick in the second leg soccer match of the Western Conference semifinals of the MLS cup playoffs in Commerce City, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Colorado won 1-0 and advances to the next round of the playoffs.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
