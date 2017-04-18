Shane Duffy of of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA World Cup Group D Qualifier match between Austria and Republic of Ireland at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has confirmed that his centre-back Shane Duffy is in line to be available for Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Austria on 11 June.

