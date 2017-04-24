Chelsea warned Terry will cost 'a lot...

Chelsea warned Terry will cost 'a lot of money to replace' by Cole

6 hrs ago

The Blues skipper is set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, with a former team-mate saluting his importance and urging him to head to America With John Terry set to leave Chelsea after 22 years of loyal service, Joe Cole has warned his former club that their skipper will cost "a lot of money to replace". A product of the club's academy system is approaching the end of his current contract and, at 36 years of age, no extension will be tabled.

Chicago, IL

