Chapecoense beats Colombia's Nacional in emotional match
" Brazilian club Chapecoense beat Colombia's Atletico Nacional 2-1 on Tuesday in a highly emotional match that commemorated the victims of last year's fatal air crash in South America. Chapecoense struck first in Tuesday's opening leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final when Reinaldo converted from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.
