Captain, leader, legend - Terry to leave Chelsea, bringing 22-year...

The long-serving club captain has spent his entire career to date with the Blues, but will be heading for the exits at the end of his current contract Premier League leaders Chelsea have announced that long-serving captain John Terry is to leave the club at the end of the season. The former England international has spent his entire career to date with the Blues, having first joined their youth ranks in 1995.

