Bradley Lowery leads England to victory

But Jermain Defoe, who was making his first worldwide appearance in more than 3 years, broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a clinical finish from Raheem Sterling's low cross. Defoe didn't make a cameo appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Germany earlier in the week , but was picked to start by Gareth Southgate in Sunday's clash at Wembley .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.