Bonucci on target as four-star Juventus go 11 clear

Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Genoa on April 23, 2017 at the 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin. / AFP / Marco BERTORELLO Milan: Premier League target Leonardo Bonucci scored an impressive goal as Juventus moved 11 points clear at the top of Serie A with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.

