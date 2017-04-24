Big clashes at both ends of the table in Cyprus

With only four rounds remaining, two very important games will take place this weekend in the Cyprus football championship, one involving the title race between AEK and Apollon, and the other between Doxa Katokopias and Aris in the relegation scrap. The clash between AEK and Apollon will almost certainly signal the end of the championship aspirations of at least one if not both clubs, provided Apoel win their tough match away against AEL.

