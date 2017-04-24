Big clashes at both ends of the table...

Big clashes at both ends of the table in Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

With only four rounds remaining, two very important games will take place this weekend in the Cyprus football championship, one involving the title race between AEK and Apollon, and the other between Doxa Katokopias and Aris in the relegation scrap. The clash between AEK and Apollon will almost certainly signal the end of the championship aspirations of at least one if not both clubs, provided Apoel win their tough match away against AEL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC