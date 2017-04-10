Benzema still awaiting Deschamps phon...

Benzema still awaiting Deschamps phone call

With Didier Deschamps yet to contact Karim Benzema about his future with France, the Real Madrid striker is focusing on his club. Benzema has not featured for Les Bleus since being charged by police in connection with an alleged blackmail attempt targeting his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, a case which is yet to go to trial.

