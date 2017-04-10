Benzema still awaiting Deschamps phone call
With Didier Deschamps yet to contact Karim Benzema about his future with France, the Real Madrid striker is focusing on his club. Benzema has not featured for Les Bleus since being charged by police in connection with an alleged blackmail attempt targeting his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, a case which is yet to go to trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC