Bayern should never have sold Kroos to Madrid - Matthaus
The Germany international is all set to face his former club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the Allianz Arena Lothar Matthaus said Bayern Munich should never have allowed Toni Kroos to join Real Madrid in 2014, but feels the transfer was a great move for the midfielder himself. Kroos opted against renewing his contract at the Allianz Arena as he did not feel appreciated, prompting Bayern to cash in on the Germany international to prevent him from leaving on a free at the end of his deal.
