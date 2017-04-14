Baltimore 'ready, willing and able' t...

Baltimore 'ready, willing and able' to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026

Browse pictures of the United States' Gold Cup quarterfinal against Cuba on Saturday, July 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. With the continental governing body that oversees the U.S., Canadian and Mexican soccer associations reportedly asking FIFA to fast-track the nations' joint bid for the World Cup , American soccer fans could be looking ahead to the 2026 match schedule as soon as this year.

