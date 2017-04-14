Baltimore 'ready, willing and able' to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026
Browse pictures of the United States' Gold Cup quarterfinal against Cuba on Saturday, July 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. With the continental governing body that oversees the U.S., Canadian and Mexican soccer associations reportedly asking FIFA to fast-track the nations' joint bid for the World Cup , American soccer fans could be looking ahead to the 2026 match schedule as soon as this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC