Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
The revitalised Foxes visit the Vicente Calderon for their toughest test yet as they continue a superb first campaign in the Champions League Leicester City's European adventure continues with their toughest test yet when they visit the Vicente Calderon to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. After suffering defeat for the first time under Craig Shakespeare at Everton, the Foxes will hope to bounce back by surprising last year's losing finalists in Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC