Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City: TV...

Atletico Madrid vs Leicester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

18 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The revitalised Foxes visit the Vicente Calderon for their toughest test yet as they continue a superb first campaign in the Champions League Leicester City's European adventure continues with their toughest test yet when they visit the Vicente Calderon to face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. After suffering defeat for the first time under Craig Shakespeare at Everton, the Foxes will hope to bounce back by surprising last year's losing finalists in Spain.

