Arthur Albiston Awards Winners in Veliko Tarnovo Children's Football Tournament

Manchester United FC legend Arthur Albinston awarded on Saturday in the city of Veliko Tarnovo, Central Bulgaria, the winners in the football tournament for disadvantaged children, BNR announced. Fourteen teams from children's social homes in the region of Veliko Tarnovo joined the football tournament and the cups and medals were awarded by the legend of the Red Devils Arthur Albiston.

