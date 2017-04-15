Arsenal must beat City after Boro victory, says Neville

Ozil and Sanchez take the heat off Wenger: Arsenal end dismal away run with narrow win at Boro to keep top four hopes alive Terry's plea: Chelsea legend wants to play on in the Premier League after leaving the Bridge... and TEN clubs are interested Timing of Terry's exit questioned by Neville and Carragher: 'I can't think why that suits the dressing room at all' MARTIN SAMUEL: John Terry goes out as a leader and a legend but, most of all, he goes out with dignity Launchbury and Joseph among host of England stars set to be snubbed by Gatland for Lions tour to New Zealand Wenger revisits the back three 20 years on, Sanchez makes a youngster's day and Fan TV's Ty arrives like a pro: Five things you missed from Arsenal's win at the Riverside MARTIN KEOWN: I played the last time Arsenal had three at the back... the system is not so easy to perfect Middlesbrough play well but fall to yet ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.