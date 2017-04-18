Anelka re-opens Domenech feud over Mbappe comments
The two men have a storied feud and the bad blood appears to have resurfaced over the Monaco sensation, who has the world at his feet Nicolas Anelka re-opened his feud with former France coach Raymond Domenech, who made disparaging remarks about the former Real Madrid striker when discussing rising star Kylian Mbappe. There is no love lost between the two men after Domenech expelled Anelka from France's squad during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC