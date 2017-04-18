Anelka re-opens Domenech feud over Mb...

Anelka re-opens Domenech feud over Mbappe comments

The two men have a storied feud and the bad blood appears to have resurfaced over the Monaco sensation, who has the world at his feet Nicolas Anelka re-opened his feud with former France coach Raymond Domenech, who made disparaging remarks about the former Real Madrid striker when discussing rising star Kylian Mbappe. There is no love lost between the two men after Domenech expelled Anelka from France's squad during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

