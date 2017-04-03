Alves backs Messi and Argentina to reach World Cup

They may be South American rivals but Dani Alves has had some kind words for former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi in World Cup qualifying Brazil full-back Dani Alves has backed arch-rivals Argentina to cope with the absence of Lionel Messi and reach the World Cup next year. Messi was handed a four-match ban by FIFA last month for verbally abusing an assistant referee in Argentina's victory over Chile and subsequently missed the 2-0 defeat in Bolivia which leaves Edgardo Bauza's team fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying and facing the prospect of needing to win an inter-confederation play-off if they are to make it to Russia.

