Alli is what England have been waiting for, says Lampard

Former Chelsea favourite Frank Lampard believes Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is the top class "number 10" that English football has been waiting years to see. Chelsea and Spurs face each other in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday and Lampard has no doubt that one of the keys to the game will be stopping the effectiveness of the in-form Alli.

