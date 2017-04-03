Ali Riley named captain of Football Ferns

Defender Ali Riley has been named as the new captain of the Football Ferns. The 29-year-old American-born Kiwi, who made her debut for New Zealand against Australia in 2007, has captained the Ferns on four occasions previously and will lead the team as they look to peak for the pinnacle events - the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.