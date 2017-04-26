A-League 2017: Finals tickets among the most expensive of Australian football codes

Football might not be close to the dominant sport in Australia but ticket prices are among the most expensive, with admissions for this season's finals series looming as the least affordable of any of the four major football codes. Families and adults attending Saturday night's preliminary final between Sydney FC and Perth Glory at Allianz Stadium will have to pay more than twice the minimum cost of last year's NRL preliminary final, played at the same venue.

