A-League 2017: Finals tickets among the most expensive of Australian football codes
Football might not be close to the dominant sport in Australia but ticket prices are among the most expensive, with admissions for this season's finals series looming as the least affordable of any of the four major football codes. Families and adults attending Saturday night's preliminary final between Sydney FC and Perth Glory at Allianz Stadium will have to pay more than twice the minimum cost of last year's NRL preliminary final, played at the same venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC