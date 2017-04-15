5 things you might not know about John Terry

Did you know John George Terry supported Manchester United growing up, enjoys playing golf with Niall from One Direction and was Dad of the Year in 2009? Did you know John George Terry supported Manchester United growing up, enjoys playing golf with Niall from One Direction and was Dad of the Year in 2009? Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things you may not have heard about the Chelsea skipper, who will leave the club at the end of the season. In June 2014, keen golfer Terry teamed up with Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp to take on Niall Horan from boyband One Direction and former Chelsea team-mate Andriy Shevchenko at Wisley golf course in Surrey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.