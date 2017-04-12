2026 World Cup: Which current U.S. yo...

2026 World Cup: Which current U.S. youth and first-team players will still be around?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

With the United States poised to co-host the 2026 World Cup, here are 10 players who could have a key role to play for the USMNT that summer. The announcement of the joint bid for hosting the 2026 World Cup - which includes the United States, Canada and Mexico - had to have some U.S. fans thinking at least a little bit about just who might be around representing the country by then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC