2022 will improve living conditions of expats: Survey

A survey assessing the views and attitudes of Qataris and expatriates towards Qatar hosting 2022 FIFA World Cup has showed that an overwhelming majority of respondents have very positive views on hosting the mega sport event. A huge majority of participants in the survey believes that hosting the World Cup will improve the living and job conditions of expatriate workers as reflected in the new laws and regulations issued by the government to protect their rights.

