Zlatan should have been banned for 12 matches for vicious elbow as FA bottles it

The Man Utd striker was well aware that he could have injured Tyrone Mings seriously, but the FA have shown themselves to be weak with a paltry ban As Zlatan Ibrahimovic ponders his three-game ban for a vicious, premeditated elbow on Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings he should thank his lucky stars that he was not suspended for 12 matches or more. The Sweden international was not sent off during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with the plucky Cherries last Saturday, despite fighting a running battle with Mings that culminated in a horrific act of violence in Bournemouth's penalty area.

