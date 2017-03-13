Zidane: Fantastic Mbappe rejected Real Madrid for Monaco

The French coach confirmed the 18-year-old's claims the club tried to sign him and admits he is a player of extreme talent Zinedine Zidane has confirmed hotshot Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to Real Madrid in favour of Monaco, where the teenager has hit the headlines with some eye-catching performances this season. In December the 18-year-old claimed he had met with Zidane in 2013 to discuss the possibility of joining Madrid's youth ranks, only to instead commit to the Stade Louis II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.