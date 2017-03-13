Zidane: Fantastic Mbappe rejected Rea...

Zidane: Fantastic Mbappe rejected Real Madrid for Monaco

The French coach confirmed the 18-year-old's claims the club tried to sign him and admits he is a player of extreme talent Zinedine Zidane has confirmed hotshot Kylian Mbappe rejected a move to Real Madrid in favour of Monaco, where the teenager has hit the headlines with some eye-catching performances this season. In December the 18-year-old claimed he had met with Zidane in 2013 to discuss the possibility of joining Madrid's youth ranks, only to instead commit to the Stade Louis II.

Chicago, IL

