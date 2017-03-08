Xabi Alonso to hang up boots at the e...

Xabi Alonso to hang up boots at the end of the season

Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

Reports earlier this year suggested Alonso was going to hang up his boots when his Bayern Munich contract runs out in the summer, and the 35-year-old midfielder has now confirmed that will be the case. The Spain international told FC Bayern.tv live: "It wasn't an easy decision to make, but I believe it's the right time.

Chicago, IL

