WSOC-TV to launch Telemundo Charlotte...

WSOC-TV to launch Telemundo Charlotte June 1

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Cox Media Group Charlotte announced Thursday that it will launch Telemundo Charlotte, the first and only full-power high definition Spanish-language local broadcast station in the Charlotte DMA, on June 1. A leading producer of innovative and high-quality content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world, Telemundo programming features original scripted dramas, innovative non-scripted programming, theatrical motion pictures, comprehensive nightly newscasts and news-related specials, and the world's two most prestigious sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC