WSOC-TV to launch Telemundo Charlotte June 1

Cox Media Group Charlotte announced Thursday that it will launch Telemundo Charlotte, the first and only full-power high definition Spanish-language local broadcast station in the Charlotte DMA, on June 1. A leading producer of innovative and high-quality content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world, Telemundo programming features original scripted dramas, innovative non-scripted programming, theatrical motion pictures, comprehensive nightly newscasts and news-related specials, and the world's two most prestigious sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

