World Cup qualifying woes for Argentina after ban for Messi
Argentina sits fifth in South American qualifying, the same position it occupied two matches ago. But a closer look at the team's performance, especially without its banned star Lionel Messi, reveals that the country's campaign for the 2018 tournament in Russia could be in jeopardy.
