World Cup qualifying woes for Argenti...

World Cup qualifying woes for Argentina after ban for Messi

14 hrs ago

Argentina sits fifth in South American qualifying, the same position it occupied two matches ago. But a closer look at the team's performance, especially without its banned star Lionel Messi, reveals that the country's campaign for the 2018 tournament in Russia could be in jeopardy.

