World Cup 2018: Fans will need special identity cards
FIFA have stated that fans at next year's World Cup and this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will need special identity cards before they can watch matches. Football hooliganism, which had appeared to be waning at major tournaments, has again become a serious concern after Euro 2016 in France, when Russians were in the thick of the action.
