Will England learn from Guardiola lik...

Will England learn from Guardiola like World Cup winners Spain and Germany did?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Pep was the coach of the league champions in the countries that won the last two World Cups and left a lasting legacy on the football in both There was some debate on social media in the wake the Lukas Podolski goal which sunk England on Wednesday night. A Pep Guardiola fan account on Twitter - @GuardiolaTweets posted the goal as well as the 45 seconds of Germany possession leading up to it with the caption: "German football Culture post Guardiola #ThePepEffect #BuildUp".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC