Will England learn from Guardiola like World Cup winners Spain and Germany did?
Pep was the coach of the league champions in the countries that won the last two World Cups and left a lasting legacy on the football in both There was some debate on social media in the wake the Lukas Podolski goal which sunk England on Wednesday night. A Pep Guardiola fan account on Twitter - @GuardiolaTweets posted the goal as well as the 45 seconds of Germany possession leading up to it with the caption: "German football Culture post Guardiola #ThePepEffect #BuildUp".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC