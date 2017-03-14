What is Wayne Rooney's net worth and how much does the Manchester United star earn?

The England captain has been linked with a move to China that could add to the already considerable fortune he has amassed in the Premier League Wayne Rooney may be about to pad out 14 years of earnings as a Premier League player by moving to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season in a deal that could see him earn an astronomical weekly salary. Carlos Tevez and Oscar - both of whom take home more than 400,000 a week in China - became the two highest-paid players in world football by heading east in January, and Rooney has been heavily tipped to join them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.