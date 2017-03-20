'What happened is in the past now' - ...

'What happened is in the past now' - Deschamps says Benzema could make France return

The Real Madrid striker has been in international exile since being placed under formal investigation by French police in November 2015 France coach Didier Deschamps says he does not hold a grudge against Karim Benzema and has claimed the Real Madrid striker could return to the national team. Benzema has been in international exile since being placed under formal investigation by French police in November 2015 over an alleged blackmail plot involving fellow France international Mathieu Valbuena and missed out on Euro 2016, with the striker subsequently suggesting Deschamps bowed to racially motivated pressures in leaving him out of his squad.

