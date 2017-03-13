Wayne Rooney's lack of playing time cost him England squad place
Gareth Southgate admits England captain Wayne Rooney's lack of playing time at Manchester United has contributed to his omission from a squad featuring several shock inclusions. Southgate revealed that Rooney could return from a short-term knee injury lay-off at the weekend, though England's record scorer was absent from the 26-man group the Three Lions boss has named to face Germany and Lithuania the following week.
