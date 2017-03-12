Vinicius in, Nikolic out of Hungary's...

Vinicius in, Nikolic out of Hungary's squad for Portugal

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Hungary have called up Brazilian-born defender Paulo Vinicius for their World Cup qualifier against European champions Portugal on March 25. Vinicius, who received dual citizenship on March 10 and has been playing for 2015 Hungarian champions Videoton for the past six years, was included in coach Bernd Storck's 27-man squad for the Group B encounter in Lisbon. There was no place for Chicago Fire striker Nemanja Nikolic, however, as Hungary prepare to face Portugal for the first time since they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the group stage of Euro 2016 in June.

Chicago, IL

