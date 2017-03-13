Valon Behrami has been called up to t...

Valon Behrami has been called up to the latest Switzerland squad. Picture: Action Images

Watford's Valon Behrami has been named in Switzerland's squad for their games with Latvia and Belarus later this month. The midfielder has played 90 minutes in three of his home nation's four games in World Cup qualifying so far, missing the other through injury.

