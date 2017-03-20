USA begins SheBelieves Cup, Clint Dempsey fully cleared, & more: Freedom Kicks for March 1, 2017

Happy Wednesday, and welcome to March! Today is the day the United States Women's National Team begins the SheBelieves Cup, and I come to you this morning from Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. Ready to get this month started off right? Let's do it! We have our first USWNT match in the SheBelieves Cup this evening, as they take on Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Black And Red United.