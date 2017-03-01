United States Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch The SheBelieves Cup Match Online
The SheBelieves Cup is back, and what better way to kick off the tournament than with a rematch from the 2016 finals? USA takes on Germany on March 1, so don't miss a second of this epic match! It may not be the FIFA World Cup, but any excuse to see some of the world's best women's players hit the field is a good one. The United States Women's National Team hosts Germany in the first round of matches in the SheBelieves Cup , and it'll be great to see Carli Lloyd, 34, Becky Sauerbrunn, 31, Alex Morgan , 27, Christen Press , 28, back in action.
