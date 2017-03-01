United States Vs. Germany Live Stream...

United States Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch The SheBelieves Cup Match Online

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

The SheBelieves Cup is back, and what better way to kick off the tournament than with a rematch from the 2016 finals? USA takes on Germany on March 1, so don't miss a second of this epic match! It may not be the FIFA World Cup, but any excuse to see some of the world's best women's players hit the field is a good one. The United States Women's National Team hosts Germany in the first round of matches in the SheBelieves Cup , and it'll be great to see Carli Lloyd, 34, Becky Sauerbrunn, 31, Alex Morgan , 27, Christen Press , 28, back in action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC