U.S. U-20 MNT Earn U-20 World Cup Berth
The U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team utilized first-half strikes from Emmanuel Sabbi and Eryk Williamson to defeat El Salvador 2-1 and book a place at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic. The victory marked the U-20 MNT's fourth-straight win at the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, and provides the U.S. with an opportunity to earn its first U-20 regional title when they take on Honduras in the Final on Sunday.
