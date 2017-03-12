U.S. Soccer: Tracking U.S. Internatio...

U.S. Soccer: Tracking U.S. Internationals' recent club performances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

With the 2017 MLS season now in full swing, all U.S. Internationals are back with their respective clubs; be it Europe or United States. And with the USMNT scheduled to play Honduras and Panama later this month in round five of World Cup qualifying, it's as good a time as any to highlight the nation's top club performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,505,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC