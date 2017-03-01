Torres taken to hospital after head i...

Torres taken to hospital after head injury in Atletico game

Read more: Daily Herald

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres was taken to a hospital after collapsing and losing consciousness from a clash of heads in a Spanish league game on Thursday. Initial tests showed no signs of any serious spine or head injuries, but the former Spain forward will remain hospitalized as a precaution, Atletico said.

