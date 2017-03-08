The shocking story of the Brazilian who fed his girlfriend to dogs & is now returning to football

Bruno's potential comeback was widely protested on International Women's Day, while he remains unrepentant for his part in a shocking murder Less than seven years in prison was scant punishment for a grisly crime that shocked Brazilian society. Now disgraced goalkeeper Bruno is back out on the streets and, seemingly unrepentant for the pain he caused, is looking to return to football and pick up almost where he left off.

