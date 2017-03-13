The MLS Wrap: CONCACAF stars shine, Robles hits milestone and more
Players from Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago all scored goals in Week 2 - fitting with World Cup qualifiers looming. The brutal winter weather that blanketed the northern half of the United States this weekend threatened to put a serious damper on MLS Week 2. But despite one match being postponed and others rendered ugly as players struggled to deal with frigid conditions, some good soccer did manage to poke through the snowflakes and chilly gusts of wind.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
