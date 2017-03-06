Tavecchio re-elected as Italian federation president
Carlo Tavecchio was re-elected as president of the Italian football federation on Monday after telling delegates he had restored order and credibility. Italian Football Federation President Carlo Tavecchio attends a media conference during the official presentation of new Italy coach Antonio Conte in Rome August 19, 2014.
