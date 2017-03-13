Surrey trio selected for national team

Sukhi Panesar of Surrey will be joined by younger brother Balraj on the Canadian men's field hockey team for the International Hockey Federation's World League Round 2. Brandon Pereira is the third Surrey resident named to the team. Three players from Surrey have been named to the Canadian men's field hockey team which will compete at the International Hockey Federation's World League Round 2 in Trinidad and Tobago from Mar. 25 to Apr. 2. Balraj Panesar and Brandon Pereira recently competed at the 2016 Junior World Cup, and are among the 18 players named to the national team.

