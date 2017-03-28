Striker Jermain Defoe turns vegan to ...

Striker Jermain Defoe turns vegan to prolong soccer career

17 hrs ago

"It's about eating the right things," Defoe said, "but it's difficult when I visit Mum and she puts every meat out on the table." Ditching meat and dairy is part of a fitness regime, including visits to cryotherapy chambers, that Defoe believes helped to earn him a first start for England in four years.

