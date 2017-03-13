Soccer: Defoe back for England at age of 34

Britain Soccer Football - Sunderland v Manchester City - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 5/3/17 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic Britain Football Soccer - England - Gareth Southgate Press Conference - St Georgea TMs Park - 16/3/17 England manager Gareth Southgate during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe returned to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly against world champions Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.

