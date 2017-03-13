Soccer: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Remiro hospitalized with head trauma
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro was rushed to hospital on Wednesday with head trauma, the club said, less than two weeks after Atletico Madrid forward and former Spain international Fernando Torres suffered a head injury. "Alejandro Remiro sustained head trauma during training on Wednesday.
