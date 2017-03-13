Shining at Chelsea, Pedro Rodriguez returns for Spain
With Chelsea running away from its challengers in the Premier League, forward Pedro Rodriguez has regained his spot on Spain's national team. Spain coach Julen Lopetegui picked Pedro on Friday for the country's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel and friendly at France.
