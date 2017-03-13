Sevilla's struggles could hurt its run in Champions League
In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, Chilean soccer team coach Jorge Sampaoli gestures to his players during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Uruguay and Chile in Montevideo. Sampaoli is now coach for Spain's Sevilla and the team's recent performances have raised concerns just ahead of the team's decisive Champions League match against Leicester on Tuesday March 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC