Sagna out of France's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg

PARIS - Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg because of left thigh injury. The French soccer federation says Sagna, who had joined his teammates at France's training camp outside Paris, will be replaced by Lyon right back Christophe Jallet.

