Sagna out of France's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg

14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg because of left thigh injury Sagna out of France's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg because of left thigh injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nslhGy PARIS - Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg because of left thigh injury. The French soccer federation says Sagna, who had joined his teammates at France's training camp outside Paris, will be replaced by Lyon right back Christophe Jallet.

