Russia defender Vasily Berezutsky ends international career
Russia defender Vasily Berezutsky retired from international soccer on Friday, one year before his country hosts the World Cup. The 35-year-old Berezutsky played 101 games for Russia dating to 2003, and the national team doesn't have an obvious replacement.
